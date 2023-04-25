GOP Senator blocks military promotions over abortion

(NewsNation) — A Republican senator is blocking military promotions over the Department of Defense’s abortion policy, a move Democrats say could affect military readiness.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has blocked more than 160 military promotions over a Department of Defense policy that allows military members paid leave and reimbursement if they need to travel for abortions or fertility treatments.

The policy comes in response to a shifting legal landscape following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Many states have banned or significantly restricted access to abortion services, creating unequal access to health care for service members who, unlike average Americans, don’t get to choose where they live.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to call Tuberville out on the Senate floor over his actions. Tuberville is reportedly asking the Government Accountability Office if a Congressional review of the policy is needed.

Tuberville wants the Defense Department to rescind the policy, saying he believes taxpayer funds shouldn’t be used for abortions.

The Pentagon told NewsNation they have no additional comment on the policy, or Tuberville’s decision to hold up military promotions because of it.

Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said it’s a matter of national security and accused Tuberville of politicizing routine business, saying the delays could harm military readiness.