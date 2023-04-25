Report: Justice Neil Gorsuch sold home to CEO of top law firm

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch stands during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch sold his 40-acre Colorado property to the CEO of Greenberg Traurig, one of the nation’s largest law firms, according to a Politico report.

Gorsuch and his wife closed on the house for $1.825 million a month after his appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the report. Gorsuch, who held a 20 percent stake in the property, reported making between $250,001 and $500,000 on his federal disclosure forms.

The box for the identity of the purchaser was left blank.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has also come under fire recently, after a ProPublica investigation revealed he had been accepting lavish vacations and perks from a billionaire Republican donor for decades.

In Gorsuch’s case, Greenberg Traurig has been involved in at least 22 cases presented to the court. In the 12 cases where Gorsuch’s opinion is recorded, he has sided in favor of the Greenberg Traurig client eight times and against them four times.

In light of the ProPublica report on Thomas, the Senate Judiciary Committee has called on Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to testify on the ethics surrounding Supreme Court justices.