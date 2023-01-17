Gov. Abbott to lay out priorities at inauguration

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will take the oath of office Tuesday for the third time, but this inauguration could preview a potential run in the 2024 presidential election.

Abbott is expected to lay out his top priorities heading into his new term. In his speech, Abbott is expected to focus on maintaining Texas’ growing economic status while reducing taxes. His press secretary told NewsNation there won’t be any new initiatives or specifics, this will be more of an overall vision forward.

Abbott defeated Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points in November, becoming the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Texas is one of 16 states without term limits.

Since 2015, Abbott has had his work cut out for him — from a deadly winter storm that took the lives of 246 people to several mass shootings including the Uvalde massacre — prompting calls for gun reform.

Yet, Abbott has not budged on the Second Amendment. He’s previously said Texans have a God-given right to self-defense.

When it comes to the upcoming Texas legislative session, Abbott has kept his focus on law and order. He said he’ll ensure law enforcement is fully funded, adding that his Operation Lone Star initiative has made more than 23,000 criminal arrests, seized over 356 million deadly fentanyl doses and bused more than 16,600 migrants to sanctuary cities — a program that has drawn its fair share of criticism.

Details of the event are extremely limited, but National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd is one of Abbott’s honorary guests.

“He’s using the authorities that he has; he’s using his attorney general, he’s using all the attorneys that are in his office to look at this matter to say what can we do from a state level that the federal government isn’t doing,” Judd said.

Meanwhile, Abbott has been extremely vocal and criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the southern border; saying the administration abandoned the border. Abbott has invoked clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions, calling the crisis at the border an invasion.