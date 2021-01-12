West Virginia governor on impeachment, coronavirus vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (NewsNation Now) — There’s growing pressure from Democrats to remove President Donald Trump from office following the deadly U.S. Capitol riots. However, one Republican governor said the focus needs to be on America, not party division.

Gov. Jim Justice was first elected as a Democrat, but switched to the Republican party in 2017 while on stage with President Trump.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who announced during the rally he would switch parties from Democrat to Republican, during a Make America Great Again Rally at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, West Virginia, August 3, 2017. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NewsNation spoke with him about why he thinks lawmakers should not move forward with impeachment hearings.

Distributing the coronavirus vaccine in West Virgina

Meanwhile, the federal government has let states handle the logistics of distributing the vaccine. So, the availability is different depending on where you live.

Health officials in West Virginia, South Dakota and North Dakota are delivering the most doses, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a percentage of their population. Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama are in the bottom three.

Continuing our conversation with Gov. Justice, we discussed how the state is having success with vaccine distribution.