Grisham: Trump can’t stand not being center of attention

(NewsNation) — Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary and communications director under the Trump administration, believes former President Donald Trump will run for president in 2024.

This comes after Trump might announce a reelection campaign after he teased that he’ll make a “big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

“His base is more loyal than ever, and they are a very, very loud group,” she said. “I think seeing who wins each midterm and if a lot of the people he endorsed win, I think that’s going to also kind of propel him to the presidency.”

On Monday, Grisham said she doesn’t think Trump’s “ego can take anyone else leading the Republican Party,” on CUOMO.

“He can’t stand not being center of attention; that’s just a fact. I don’t think he wants anybody else in there,” Grisham said on NewsNation Live Tuesday. “He had his little ‘Ron De-Sanctimonious’ nickname the other night — I think he’s trying to keep people out. I also think that he’s trying to be able to turn his legal woes political — he’s gonna say everything’s political once he’s a nominee.”

The former president has frequently hinted at a 2024 run.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have also signaled their interest in running.