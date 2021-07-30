Group of bipartisan lawmakers push Biden for border czar

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Representative Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Friday stood side by side and called on Congress to take immediate action and send help to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Graham says Border Patrol agents are understaffed and overwhelmed. Cuellar, who represents Texas’ border district of Laredo, says President Joe Biden’s administration approach is not working.

In March, President Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House response to the border challenges — that strategy has focused on addressing the root causes of migration.

On Friday, Graham and Cuellar said want a new border czar: former homeland security secretary under President Obama, Jeh Johnson.

Biden met with Democratic lawmakers this week to push for protections for migrants who arrived to the U.S. as children, known as “Dreamers,” to be included in the $3.5 trillion budget bill.

Graham said Republicans are willing to work with Democrats on a DACA deal but said Congress needs to “secure the border.”

