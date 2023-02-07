Guest list gives insight into State of the Union

(NewsNation) — As President Joe Biden prepares for the State of the Union, the special guests invited to the speech could give a hint as to priorities.

NewsNation’s Leland Vittert discusses the implications of the special guests, who include Tyre Nichols’ parents and the mother of a child suffering from lead poisoning.

“One of the big pushes by this administration is infrastructure, cleaning up the water supplies: Flint, Jackson, Mississippi and the like,” Vittert explained.

He said the president is also likely to raise the topic of police reform, but there is a lack of bipartisan support on the issue.

Not all guests can serve as a policy indicator, Vittert pointed out. Bono is also on the list, and it’s unclear what political issues he might represent.