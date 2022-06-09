Hahn: Public opinion on Jan. 6 ‘game of inches’

(NewsNation) — The first public hearing of the Jan. 6 House investigative committee was delivered to America on Thursday night, and it included harrowing firsthand accounts of the violent riot and new details surrounding former President Donald Trump’s role and inaction during the chaos.

But as the dust from the first hearing settles and Americans digest what they heard and saw from the committee hearing, which was aired on every major news network except Fox News, the question of “will this change anyone’s mind?” has already been begged.

Nearly one in every three Americans do not believe Trump is at fault for the siege that took place at the capitol that day, according to a poll conducted by Pew.

If the minds of Americans are already set in stone about what occurred that day and who is to blame, then what impact do these hearings have other than being placed in the historical record of the country?

Political commentator Chris Hahn argued on NewsNation that even if just a few thousand people watch the hearings and change their minds, that could be enough to reshape the country.

Only “4,000 votes can sway a Senate seat in Georgia this year, 15-20,000 votes can sway a Senate seat in Pennsylvania,” Hahn said. “You don’t have to move mountains, you have to move it at the margins. Game of inches, you don’t have to convince everybody.”

