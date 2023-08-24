(NewsNation) — During the first GOP primary debate of the 2024 election, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley called for consensus when it comes to abortion policy.

Haley said Wednesday night that she is “unapologetically pro-life, not because the Republican Party tells me to be, but because my husband was adopted, and I had trouble having both of my children.”

However, Haley added that the GOP needs to stop “demonizing” the issue of abortion and be honest with the “American people” about how hard it would be to enact a federal ban.

“It will take 60 Senate votes, it will take a majority of the House,” Haley said. “In order to do that, let’s find consensus.”

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade last summer, abortion was left in the hands of the states, leading some to put tough restrictions on the procedure. In South Carolina, where Haley used to be the governor, the newly all-male Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a law banning most such procedures except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy.

This had led to some GOP politicians and voters fearing a backlash, especially after Republicans suffered election losses in recent weeks and months across Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada and Kansas when questions on abortion came up.

Haley, at the debate hosted by FOX News, said there are some aspects of abortion that everyone can come to an agreement on.

“Can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? Can’t we all agree that we should encourage adoptions? Can’t we all agree that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them? Can’t we all agree that contraception should be available?” she asked. “And can’t we all agree that we are not going to put a woman in jail or give her the death penalty if she gets an abortion? Let’s treat this like the respectful issue that it is and humanize that situation.”

However, former Vice President Mike Pence was quick to criticize Haley’s remarks, saying she’s his friend, but “consensus is the opposite of leadership.”

“When the Supreme Court returned this question to the American people, they didn’t just send it to the states only—it is not a states-only issue. It is a moral issue,” Pence said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.