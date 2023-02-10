High-altitude object vs. Chinese balloon: Examining differences

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Nearly a week after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon believed to be conducting spying operations, investigations into both that incident and one involving a high-altitude object Friday continue.

While both are raising major concerns among lawmakers, there are key differences between the aircraft and other shoot-downs.

Aside from the high-altitude object being downed much earlier as it entered U.S. airspace, officials say the high-altitude object measured around the size of a small car, while the balloon measured around three buses long.

The balloon could be maneuvered, but U.S. officials described the high-altitude object as being one that was not “self-maneuvering.”

The Pentagon said there was little information available about the object, including whether it had surveillance equipment on it.

On Friday, the Pentagon also shared the differences in the threat to other planes. The balloon floated across the continental United States at roughly 60,000 feet, while officials say the high-altitude object was sitting around 40,0000 feet.

For reference, commercial airlines typically cruise at 30,000 feet and beyond. The service ceiling, or maximum altitude, for a Boeing 777 is 43,100 feet.

“This particular case, given the fact that it was operating at an altitude that posed a reasonable threat to civilian air traffic, the determination was made and the president gave the order to take it down,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

The two aircraft share one thing in common: both were shot down by F-22 warplanes firing AIM-9X missiles. The high-altitude object was brought down off the coast of Alaska, while the balloon traversed the United States for a week before it was fired upon over the Atlantic Ocean.

Friday’s announcement came just a day after Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski voiced concerns about her state being treated differently and how Alaska should be thought of as America’s first line of defense.

“When it comes to national security and national defense, no state should feel like they are more vulnerable than the rest,” Murkowski said.

Now, debris recovery operations continue for both incidents, with crews searching along the ocean floor off the Carolina coast for parts of the Chinese balloon.

“We have located a significant amount of debris so far that will prove helpful to our further understanding of this balloon and its surveillance capabilities,” Ryder said.

The Pentagon also said it remains unknown if the high-altitude flying object flew over other countries.