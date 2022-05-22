High-stakes primary elections happening this week

(NewsNation) — We’ve reached the final stretch for some key primary elections happening across the country. Voters in Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Minnesota will head to the polls for pivotal races this week, but a major focus has been on Georgia, where a key race could tip the balance of the Senate.

Last year, the Georgia special election for its Senate seat helped tip the scales in Congress in favor of Democrats. Now, one year later, the state once again has races bringing far-reaching impacts. With another wave of primaries getting closer, this weekend brought a late surge of campaigning.

Some say all eyes will be watching Georgia this upcoming Tuesday, as Gov. Brian Kemp faces a challenge from former Senator David Perdue in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

The race has become a battle of endorsements with former Vice President Mike Pence and former President George W. Bush supporting Kemp while former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin backed Perdue.

Polls show a commanding lead for Kemp with the election turning into a referendum of the handling of the 2020 presidential race after Kemp certified the results in favor of Joe Biden, while Perdue called the election rigged and stolen.

No other state has seen Secretary of State races as hotly contested as in Georgia. Brad Raffensperger received national attention and outrage from former President Donald Trump when he refused to overturn the 2020 presidential results. He now faces a challenge from Trump-backed Representative Jody Hice. And in the Republican Senate primary, football legend Herschel Walker expects to be the party nominee, setting up a November election against Senator Raphael Warnock.

Georgia has already recorded a record 600,000 early and absentee ballots already cast.