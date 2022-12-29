House committee to publicly release Trump’s taxes Friday

FILE – Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NewsNation) — The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday, a congressional aide confirmed to the Associated Press.

The documents are expected to include Trump’s tax returns filed between 2015 and 2021, the years he ran for and served as president, Reuters reported.

The longtime businessman’s finances have been a subject of public curiosity since his 2016 presidential run, when Trump who broke political norms by refusing to release his tax returns.

Last week, the Democratic-controlled committee voted to release those returns, which are expected to include redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information.

The vote happened the same day the panel released a report that spelled out the IRS’ failure to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency.

The report indicated the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates audits of a president’s tax filings, according to the AP.

Democrats on the committee said making the returns public was necessary to understanding the context of its report, which also included legislation that would mandate the IRS to audit presidents.

The IRS began audits of Trump’s 2016 tax filings more than two years into his presidency and on the same day, the panel’s chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS for information related to Trump’s tax returns.

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee initially requested Trump’s tax returns in April 2019 but then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to turn them over.

In a 2016 interview with the AP, Trump said he would release his tax returns after a “routine audit” was complete. Trump, however, reversed course after winning the presidential election and chose not to release them, first reported during an interview with then-White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on ABC’s “This Week.”

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.