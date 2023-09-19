House sets first Biden impeachment hearing for next week

(NewsNation) — The House Oversight Committee has set the first impeachment hearing for President Joe Biden for Thursday of next week, two days before a possible government shutdown.
NewsNation has confirmed through a House Oversight source that the first impeachment hearing for Biden is scheduled for Thursday of next week in the Oversight Committee. It will focus on “constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office.”
The committee will also subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records as early as this week.
House Republicans have pursued numerous investigations into the Biden family, most centered around Hunter Biden, who has been indicted on federal gun charges. They have held hearings into his business deals, zeroed in on Hunter Biden’s tax records and focused on allegations that the president’s efforts to have a Ukrainian prosecutor removed were done to benefit his son’s business in an effort to find evidence that Biden accepted a bribe while in office.
While House Republicans have pushed forward with impeachment, there is less enthusiasm on the Senate side, where some Republicans have suggested holding an impeachment hearing will harm the party when it comes to the election.
Some Republicans in both chambers have expressed reservations about impeachment inquiries, noting that the House Oversight Committee has failed to turn up concrete evidence that Biden was involved in any bribery scheme.
With the impeachment inquiry set to move forward, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., has struggled to unite Republicans on a stopgap funding bill that would buy Congress more time to come up with a budget that would pass both the House and the Senate.
More conservative members of the party have pushed for steeper spending cuts than McCarthy agreed to when striking a debt limit deal with the White House, refusing to abide by the negotiated terms. If a deal isn’t made, the U.S. could be facing a costly government shutdown until Congress can work out an appropriations package to get it back open again.