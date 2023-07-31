House GOP demands DOJ turn over details on Hunter Biden plea deal

Hunter Biden leaves after President Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland turn over all documentation on how the Hunter Biden plea deal was negotiated.

NewsNation obtained a copy of the letter, which was sent by Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Oh., James Comer, R.-Tenn., and Jason Smith, R.-Mo., who chair the three committees that have been investigating Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to offenses related to tax conduct and a revised plea agreement is under review by the judge in the case. A previous plea deal, which would have seen Hunter Biden plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of failing to pay taxes, fell apart in the courtroom.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware put the brakes on the guilty plea after raising concerns during an hourslong hearing about the structure and terms of the agreement and another deal that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he meets certain conditions. If the new, revised plea deal falls apart, it is possible that Hunter Biden would face trial.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have continued to conduct multiple investigations into Hunter Biden’s business deals. In the letter, they cite Noreika’s decision and her description of the deal as “non-standard.”

In addition to information on the plea deal, lawmakers are demanding the Department of Justice turn over information on how many plea deals were made with other individuals containing provisions similar to the ones Noreika called out as being atypical.

The lawmakers are also asking for information about ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden, alleging the DOJ is improperly classifying investigations to shield him from Congressional oversight.

Read the full letter below:

The Associated Press contributed to this story.