House GOP to press FBI Director Christopher Wray

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — FBI Director Christopher Wray will come face to face with some of his fiercest opponents on Wednesday, several of them calling for his impeachment.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee accuse Wray and the FBI of using the agency as a political weapon and targeting conservatives.

The hearing comes as the FBI has faced criticism from Republicans for its role in the classified documents case against former president Donald Trump and how agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home.

Other accusations from the GOP that may be heard Wednesday include agents allegedly being told to scribble down license plate numbers at school board meetings and at least one agent allegedly going undercover to investigate possible links between Catholics and the far-right movement.

Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) now said he wants to eliminate any non-essential funding from the FBI.

He also continues to push for possibly moving the agency’s headquarters out of Washington D.C. to an existing FBI building in Huntsville, Alabama.

This week, committee Republicans also accused the FBI of colluding with a Ukrainian intelligence agency in a flawed attempt to stop Russian disinformation.

Republicans accused the FBI of not properly vetting social media accounts flagged by the Ukrainian intelligence agency for allegedly spreading Russian disinformation.

Before the hearing, committee member Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) posted to Twitter, saying, “Many Americans have lost count of the numerous FBI scandals uncovered so far. Our committee has not. We have critical questions prepared for Wray on Wednesday.”

Late last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland shot back against concerns over the integrity of the Department of Justice.

“I certainly understand that some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department and its components and its employees by claiming that we do not treat like cases alike,” Garland said. “This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy and essential to the safety of the American people. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The hearing kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday with Wray serving as the only witness.