House Republicans pass Parents’ Bill of Rights

FILE – Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., right, speaks about the proposed legislation dubbed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” Wednesday, March 1, 2023, next to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(NewsNation) — House Republicans on Friday narrowly passed legislation, labeled the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act, that gives parents a greater say in what’s taught in public schools.

The legislation passed in a 213-208 vote, with five Republicans voting with every Democrat against the bill.

According to The Hill, the measure would require schools to publish their curricula publicly, mandate that parents be allowed to meet with their children’s teachers and make schools give information to parents when violence occurs on school grounds.

Additionally, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., successfully added amendments that would require schools to report when transgender girls join girls’ athletic teams and if trans girls are allowed to use girls school restrooms or locker rooms.

The measure ensures that parents receive a list of books and reading materials at the school library, and gives parents a say when schools are crafting or updating their policies and procedures for student privacy, The Hill reported.

Critics say it is a burdensome proposal that would fuel a far-right movement that has resulted in book bans and restrictions aimed at transgender students.

House Freedom Caucus members unsuccessfully tried to add provisions that would have called for the abolition of the Department of Education and endorsed vouchers that would send public funds to private schools.

Parental rights in the classroom is a hot-button, culture-war issue that has gained popularity in GOP politics across the country.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has made the bill a top priority during the early weeks of his tenure.

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

According to The Hill, it is highly unlikely that the Democratic-controlled Senate will take up the measure, with House Democrats dubbing the bill the “Politics Over Parents Act.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised it faced a “dead end” in his chamber and skewered it as evidence that the House GOP has been overtaken by “hard-right MAGA ideologues.”

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.