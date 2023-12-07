House GOP releases resolution to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry

President Joe Biden speaks to a group of CEOs Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in San Francisco, at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(NewsNation) — Republican members of the House of Representatives released the contents of their resolution Thursday that formalizes an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy initially green-lit the inquiry in September. An inquiry is the preliminary step before passing articles on impeachment.

Republican members of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means Committee have been conducting a monthlong investigation into Biden’s family’s business dealings. They’ve interviewed several officials, issued subpoenas for financial records from Biden’s family and demanded testimony from them as well as other business associates and officials.

That investigation has not yet produced any direct evidence of wrongdoing by the president himself. While the president’s son Hunter has said he’d testify publicly, House Republicans insisted on a closed-door deposition, even threatening to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of court if he does not comply.

Now, the resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry is scheduled for a markup on Tuesday in the House Rules Committee. During markups, members of a committee study a bill and offer amendments to it, which can be accepted or rejected.

A White House spokesperson in an emailed statement Thursday called the GOP’s move a “baseless stunt” not rooted in reality, “but in extreme House Republicans’ shameless desire to abuse their power to smear President Biden.”

“The American people are yet again going to see a clear contrast in priorities: President Biden who is focused on solving the challenges facing America and the world, and extreme House Republicans who only focus on stupid stunts to get attention for themselves,” White House Spokesperson Ian Sams said.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Kelly Armstrong, a Republican from Nevada.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this story.