House GOP will vote on removing Liz Cheney from top post

In this April 20, 2021, photo, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post after Cheney repeatedly challenged former President Donald Trump over his claims of widespread voting fraud and his role in encouraging supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post.

The Wyoming congresswoman holds the party’s No. 3 House position. She is Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The vote will be the culmination of months of tension within the party.

“It’s clear that we need to make a change,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told his fellow Republicans in a letter announcing Wednesday’s vote. “These internal conflicts need to be resolved, so as to not detract from the efforts of our collective team.”

Cheney has come under fire from her own party over comments contradicting Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen. Cheney was among 10 Republican representatives who voted to impeach Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. She has called her impeachment vote an act of conscience in defense of democracy and the Constitution.

Cheney spoke on the House floor a day before the vote, “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that,”

“I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy,” she said.

Cheney’s replacement was widely expected to be Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y, who has received the backing of McCarthy and second-ranking House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. However, McCarthy might delay that vote.

Stefanik, now 36, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress when she first won her district, which had voted twice for Democratic President Barack Obama and had been represented by Democrats in Congress since 1993.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.