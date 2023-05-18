House hearing puts FBI abuse accusations at center stage

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House select subcommittee investigating the “weaponization of the federal government” is set to hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss the results of the report from Special Counsel John Durham and alleged FBI wrongdoing.

The panel, chaired by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will hear from witnesses whom they describe as FBI whistleblowers to examine alleged abuses seen at the agency, as well as how the FBI may have retaliated against them.

Thursday’s testimony will include details from FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle and Steve Friend, a former FBI special agent — one served in Kansas, the other in Florida. Both sat for interviews with the weaponization subcommittee earlier this year.

One of the agents has said that the FBI departed from standard procedures and put a heavy focus on investigating cases involving the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The other agent told lawmakers that FBI leadership instructed him to target anti-abortion supporters while focusing on the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Both also claimed FBI leadership told them to inflate statistics dealing with domestic violent extremism.

Marcus Allen, an FBI staff operations specialist, is also set to testify.

House Democrats continue to hit back against these claims, accusing the special agents of embracing conspiracy theories. They’ve also said none of the witnesses testifying Thursday have provided any evidence of wrongdoing at the FBI.

The meeting comes after Durham released a 300-page report that accuses the FBI of rushing to investigate former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign based on what he calls raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence.

Durham also accuses the agency of ignoring information that went against a narrative showing a relationship between Trump and Russia.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also filed a resolution this week calling for the impeachment of FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump.