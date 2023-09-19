GOP probing if Mayorkas is ‘aiding and abetting’ drug cartels

(NewsNation) — In Washington, talk of impeachment goes beyond President Joe Biden.

Some have raised the idea of impeaching cabinet members, including Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, told NewsNation the committee has heard testimony that suggests Mayorkas may have been “aiding and abetting” Mexican drug cartels because of his “inactivity” on addressing border security.

“We’re digging into that,” Green said Tuesday during “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Green and the committee have begun work on a report that could serve as the basis for a possible impeachment of Mayorkas, pledging to turn it over to the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over such matters.

The committee’s investigation into Mayorkas’ leadership at DHS comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has already greenlit an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. That probe is being led by Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan. The House Oversight Committee will hold the first impeachment hearing next week.

Green isn’t concerned that the Biden impeachment inquiry could overshadow his own committee’s investigation.

“I think that the Republicans are able to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Green said.

The Hill contributed to this report.