(NewsNation) — Some lawmakers are proposing a complete ban on TikTok following concerns about national security.

“It is just being used by the communist Chinese military to to monitor this country,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.). “You know we have senators they’re going to work with TikTok. You’re going to work with a communist Chinese military, our sworn enemies? No, you’re not.”

Burchett joined “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the proposed legislation, saying the popular social media site isn’t just dangerous for White House officials but for everyone.

“I would strongly advise parents, especially if you have a child that suffers from depression, keep them away from this. It’s [a] poison and the Chinese are using it,” said Burchett.

Yesterday the White House announced all federal agencies had 30 days to wipe TikTok off government devices as the app comes under increased scrutiny.

TikTok said Wednesday that every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. After the allotted time, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode and make an “active decision” to keep watching. For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time.

India, Taiwan, Canada, Pakistan and Afghanistan have already banned TikTok to varying degrees.