House Oversight Committee to hold hearings on UFOs soon

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (Department of Defense via AP)

(NewsNation) — After an Air Force veteran came forward with information on what he claims are extraterrestrial craft recovered and kept secret by the U.S. government, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer said he will hold a hearing on UFOs soon.

David Grusch, a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, spoke exclusively to investigative journalist Ross Coulthart about his time in Congress’ “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” task force, recently renamed to the “All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office,” or AARO.

In Coulthart’s report for NewsNation, Grusch said the UAP task force was refused access to a crash retrieval program.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles —call it spacecraft if you will — non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch said.

This includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species, per Grusch, who alleges the U.S. government has recovered these non-human craft for decades.

Comer said he is familiar with NewsNation’s reporting, and was interested in it as a piece of the investigation.

At first, NewsNation reported, Grusch thought he was being deceived — but then, people started to approach him with more information.

“I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program,” Grusch revealed.

Recently, he filed a whistle-blower complaint, stating he gave what he referred to as classified “proof” to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

While NewsNation has confirmed Grusch’s credentials and resume, it has not been able to see or verify his alleged proof. Grusch said he can’t show NewsNation the evidence for national security reasons.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred questions on the report to the Department of Defense.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Pentagon said to date, “AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently.”

“AARO is committed to following the data and its investigation wherever it leads,” the statement said.

AARO’s historical review of records and testimonies is due to Congress by June 2024.

The group said it “welcomes the opportunity to speak with a former or current employee or contractor who believes they have information relevant to this historical review.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.