Group protesting GOP spending cuts removed from Capitol

A group of protests are approached by Capitol Police officers Tuesday, May 16, 2023, inside the Cannon House Office Building in Washington. (NewsNation)

(NewsNation) — A small group of protesters were placed in handcuffs and removed from a Capitol building Tuesday during a demonstration over proposed Republican spending cuts.

The group was chanting “No cuts to Medicaid” and “No justice, no peace” inside the Cannon House Office Building, which houses representatives’ offices, when the apparent arrests were made.

Capitol Police placed multiple protesters in handcuffs and escorted them away from the rotunda in which they were demonstrating.

BREAKING- a group of protestors arrested in a House Office Building of the US Capitol, protesting Republican planned spending cuts. They chanted “No cuts to Medicaid” and “No

justice, no peace” @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/rrhTQoDxeD — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 16, 2023

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a NewsNation request for information, but the Washington Examiner reported 12 people were arrested.

“Multiple warnings (standard practice for demonstrations) were given to a group demonstrating inside of the Cannon Rotunda. I am not aware of the specific chants, however, we made 12 arrests (10 women and 2 men) and they will all be charged with Demonstrating Inside of a Congressional Building,” a Capitol Police spokeswoman told the Examiner.

The apparent arrests occurred as President Joe Biden was meeting with House and Senate leaders for negotiations on lifting the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the government will run out of funds to pay its bills by June 1, giving Biden and lawmakers about two weeks to reach a deal.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republicans have said they won’t agree to raising the debt ceiling without spending cuts, while Biden has said the debt limit shouldn’t be used a negotiation tool. He’s vowed to keep the United States from defaulting on its obligations.

McCarthy said after Tuesday’s meeting a deal is possible by the end of the week, but the two sides remain far apart.