House Republicans change debt limit in bid to pass bill

FILE – Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, April 17, 2023. McCarthy is hurtling toward one of the most consequential weeks of the new House Republican majority as he labors to pass a partisan package that would raise the nation’s debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep cuts that some in his own party oppose. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — House Republican leaders reversed course Wednesday and changed their bill for raising the United States’ borrowing limit and agreed to two major changes in a bid to pass the package.

GOP lawmakers agreed to remove or repeal certain tax credits or breaks for biofuels.

Also. they agreed to tighten work requirements for Americans who receive certain governmental assistance, like SNAP and Medicaid. This was originally set to being in 2025 but has now been moved up to 2024.

Republicans are expected to meet at 9 a.m. ET for their conference meeting, which could offer insight as to whether the changes are enough to win over enough GOP members to advance the bill.

Democrats have challenged the GOP’s bill and slammed leaders for lack of transparency. They’ve also called on Republicans to present a “clean” debt limit bill.

