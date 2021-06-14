House Republicans moving to officially condemn Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A trio of House Republicans introduced a resolution Monday to censure and condemn Representative Ilhan Omar, along with four other lawmakers for what they call “defending terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.”

The resolution, introduced by Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) cite several incidents involving Minnesota Democrat Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) introduced the resolution citing several incidents involving the four lawmakers, sometimes referred to as “the squad.”

The most recent controversy surrounds remarks Omar made; they were criticized by top House Democrats and Jewish lawmakers for seeming to compare the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Calls to condemn Omar began last week when she asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about international investigations of war crimes that named the U.S., Israel, Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar then tweeted that the U.S. and Israel along with Hamas and the Taliban all committed atrocities —lumping them together drew strong rebukes from both parties.

“I’ve seen girl schools get machine-gunned with the girls in them, and women with acid thrown on their faces, those are atrocities,” Waltz said. “And to say that the United States or Israel has done anything even approaching that is offensive.”

Omar said she didn’t mean to draw that parallel.

“On Monday, I asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about … ongoing International Criminal Court investigations. To be clear: the conversation was about accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel,” she said in a statement.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez defended Omar saying, “Their comments were absolutely mischaracterized, she was very clearly speaking about the ICC investigations.”

Some Republicans compare Omar to Republican Marjorie Taylor Green. Green’s posts elevating violence toward some Democratic leaders got her removed from her committees. It’s a comparison Democrats dismiss.

“They’re simply, they’re straining, and struggling to find an equivalency that just doesn’t exist,” said Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

The resolution also cites the four lawmakers referring to Israel as an “apartheid state” and points to Tlaib accusing the Israeli government of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the resolution may very well likely not come up for a vote, and even if it did, it’s just a public condemnation. However, Kevin McCarthy may introduce another resolution, that if passed, would actually strip Congresswoman Omar of her committee assignments.