House Republicans promise vote on ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ at end of March

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Republicans are bringing their ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ to the House floor.

“We are putting power back in the hands of parents who deserve a seat at the table in their kids’ education,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY.) said.

Stefanik and Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) say they are answering the call from parents across the country, with a plan to pass a new Parents Bill of Rights.

“It’s about transparency and accountability,” Letlow said.

The bill says parents have a right to know what their kids are being taught, review a school’s budget and meet in person with teachers at least twice per year.

“It’s actually astounding to me that we have to have legislation that would protect parents’ Bill of Rights, but here we are,” Letlow said.

However, Democrats say the bill isn’t necessary and does nothing to help schools, kids, or parents.

“What are we talking about here,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said.

Bowman says parents already have a voice in their children’s education through school boards and parent-teacher associations.

“Parents already are an essential voice in education and essential partners and already have the rights that this bill seeks to put forth,” Bowman said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says what parents really want is a high-quality education for their kids across the country.

“Not right-wing propaganda and culture wars forced down the throats of the American people,” Jeffries said.

But House Republican leaders say they have the votes they need to pass the bill when they return to Capitol Hill later this month.