House to take second vote on censuring Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., arrives as the House Judiciary Committee holds its first meeting under the Republican majority to set its operating rules, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are set to make a second attempt to censure Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Wednesday, after a vote to do so last week failed.

The censure resolution, sponsored by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a newly elected Republican, says that Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.”

More than 20 Republicans voted with Democrats last Wednesday to stop the resolution, or voted “present,” making for enough votes to block the measure.

Although the censure resolution has been revived, there is no $16 million fine attached to the measure — a provision some GOP members said was unconstitutional.

This means the only concrete consequence of the measure would be to require the ethics committee to begin an investigation.

NewsNation partner The Hill reports Schiff brushed aside the censure effort Tuesday, telling reporters Republicans were going after him to distract from Trump’s legal woes. The former president was indicted this month on 37 counts alleging he mishandled classified documents.

“To waste the floor’s time on this false and defamatory resolution is a disservice to the country,” Schiff, who is running for Senate, said according to The Hill. “It detracts from the time that we have to deal with homelessness and we have to deal with the opioid crisis and 100 other challenges, but it just shows how Kevin McCarthy’s completely lost control of the crazies in his conference who are running the place.”