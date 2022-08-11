House set to take up Inflation Reduction Act

(NewsNation) — The House is set to debate and vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

In a notice posted by the Office of Majority Leader, legislators will convene at 9 a.m. and “multiple vote series are expected.” The bill is expected to pass along party lines.

The Senate on Sunday passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a pared-down version of President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion climate change and social spending package. Once considered all but dead, the legislation was revived when Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a smaller $740 billion package.

After a marathon, 27-hour weekend session of debate, Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

The long-awaited bill would raise taxes on corporations, tackle climate change, lower prescription drug costs and reduce the deficit.

Called the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” it’s not at all clear the 755-page bill will substantially ease inflationary pressures, though millions of Americans are expected to see some relief in health care and other costs.

Its passage would give Democrats a major election-year victory and deliver on one of Biden’s key campaign promises.