House speaker battle: Not clear a third vote will happen Thursday

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the House convenes for a second day of balloting to elect a speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Former Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., looks on at right. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — Although GOP Rep Jim Jordan’s spokesperson said the Ohio lawmaker plans to “keep going” after failing in the first two votes to become House speaker, GOP sources tell NewsNation it’s not entirely clear a third round of voting for Speaker will continue as scheduled.

At Jordan’s request, House Republicans are meeting privately as a group before representatives convene at noon ET. While the House affirmed that votes are still scheduled at that time, Jordan has the authority to call off, or delay, a vote for speaker.

NewsNation partner The Hill, according to a source familiar with the situation, says Jordan will instead back a resolution to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina.

Discussions on giving McHenry the authority to manage legislative affairs and conduct floor votes — an unprecedented move — have intensified as the House is without a permanent leader at a critical time for Congress. While they narrowly averted a shutdown with a temporary funding bill, this expires Nov. 17, and the Biden administration is seeking funds for aid to help Ukraine and Israel as war in both countries continues to escalate.

With 432 members of the House present on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jordan needed 217 votes both days to become speaker. However, 22 Republicans voted against him on Wednesday, giving him 199 votes. He fared better the previous day, with 200 votes.

Most of the GOP holdouts cast their ballots for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in a historic vote two weeks ago, or House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. They expressed frustration over McCarthy’s removal, and also at Scalise having to withdraw from consideration for the speakership due to his inability to secure enough votes, despite having won a closed-door party vote.

Some Republicans who didn’t vote for Jordan have reportedly received threats, including Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who said she’s gotten a “barrage” of vicious calls and credible death threats. Authorities have been notified, she said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

“One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully,” she said. “Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech.”

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said his wife got anonymous texts and calls after he did not vote for Jordan.

Jordan, also on X, decried these threats, saying, “No American should accost another for their beliefs. “

“We condemn all threats against our colleagues and it is imperative that we come together,” he wrote. “Stop. It’s abhorrent.”

Temporary House leader Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., talks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as Republicans try to elect Jordan in a second ballot to be the new House speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats, meanwhile, backed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Jeffries was able to receive more votes than Jordan in the first and second vote, with 212 House members voting for him.

First elected in 2006, Jordan has few bills to his name from his time in office, according to the Associated Press, which was a point brought up by Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of California in his nominating speech for Jeffries Wednesday. He also faces questions about his past — former wrestlers at Ohio State University accused Jordan of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio State doctor during his time as an assistant wrestling coach. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse, with a spokesperson telling ABC News if the representative had, “he would have dealt with it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.