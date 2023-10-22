Who are the new candidates for House speaker?

(NewsNation) — After Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio lost his nomination as the Republican Party’s candidate for speaker, nine Republicans swiftly announced their candidacy for the position.

Following the closed-door meeting where Republicans decided to restart the nomination process, a flurry of lawmakers began their campaigns. Jim Jordan’s dwindling support led to his failure to secure the speakership in a third-floor vote, leaving the speaker’s office vacant for a third consecutive week.

The contenders for the speaker role will face the same challenging dynamics within a deeply divided party conference that their predecessors struggled with.

Here are the nine candidates running for speaker of the House:

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota

Emmer, 62, formally declared his candidacy for the speaker’s position on Saturday, establishing himself as a strong contender for the role. As the current majority whip and former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), he holds the highest-ranking position among those vying for the speakership. Emmer’s previous experience in leadership races could work to his advantage this time. Even before officially entering the race, the Minnesota Republican received a significant boost as The Hill confirmed that former Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed him as his successor.

Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma

Hern, 61, who serves as the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, made his speaker bid announcement as he exited the closed-door conference meeting where GOP lawmakers decided to replace Jordan. Hern had contemplated a run for speaker following McCarthy’s removal, actively reaching out to conference members while exploring the possibility. However, during the period when Scalise and Jordan competed for the position, Hern chose to remain on the sidelines. Now, Hern has thrown his hat into the ring. After several contentious weeks that saw Republicans in internal conflict, he believes he can be the one to unify the conference.

House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson of Louisiana

Johnson, 51 is an attorney who previously served as the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee. A devoted evangelical Christian and a member of the Judiciary Committee, he played a pivotal role in formulating the Republican objections to certifying President Joe Biden’s victory on January 6, 2021, with many congressional Republicans embracing his arguments. He is a staunch supporter of Jordan, and he only contemplated launching his own campaign for the position of speaker after Jordan’s initial attempt fell short.

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida

Donalds, 44, is a member of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus. He is currently serving only his second term in Congress, having secured victory in his Naples-based district in 2020. Hailing from New York originally, he received as many as 20 votes for the position of speaker on the House floor back in January, during the protracted battle that ultimately led to McCarthy’s emergence as speaker. Donalds is a frequent presence in conservative media and holds the distinction of being one of just four Black Republicans in the House. His appeal transcends party lines, as he received votes for the speakership from GOP members who defected from their party’s ranks both during McCarthy’s 15-ballot speaker race in January and during the recent three ballots held this week, led by Jordan.

Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan

Bergman, 76, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-term lawmaker, has been relatively unknown on the national stage and didn’t garner much attention as a potential speaker candidate until this week. Bergman, a highly decorated naval aviator, has gained recognition among many mainstream conservatives, including several military veterans, who opposed Jordan’s candidacy and are seeking an experienced leader at the helm. Presenting himself as a temporary solution, Bergman aims to “steady the ship” and restore normalcy to the House.

Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia

Scott, 53, emerged as an unexpected contender for the speaker nomination last week, amassing 81 votes within the conference, even though he was less renowned than Jordan. As a small-business owner, Scott previously held the position of freshman class president during the 112th Congress. He has a close alliance with McCarthy and vehemently criticized the removal of the Californian by hard-right insurgents, labeling them as “grifters.”

Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas

Sessions, 68, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving member of Congress considering a run for the position of speaker. He initially served in Congress from 1997 to 2019. Following his defeat by a Democrat in 2018, Sessions ran for a seat in a neighboring district and successfully reclaimed his congressional seat in 2021. He has a history of leadership, having previously served as the chairman of the House Republican campaign committee and as the chairman of the influential Rules committee. In 2019, Mr. Sessions took part in a campaign alongside allies of former President Trump, which focused on Marie L. Yovanovitch, the then-ambassador to Ukraine. He wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, advocating for her dismissal, citing her alleged “disdain” for the Trump administration.

Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania

Meuser, 59, has formally submitted his candidacy for the position of speaker. In the wake of Friday’s closed-door meeting, Meuser had previously informed reporters that he was seriously contemplating a run for speaker. Meuser initially assumed his congressional role in 2019 after previously serving as Pennsylvania’s secretary of revenue. Presently, he holds positions on both the Financial Services and Small Business committees.

Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama

Palmer, 69, was an unexpected entry into the speaker race that caught many by surprise. As a fifth-term congressman, Palmer has held a position in House GOP leadership as the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee since 2019. Prior to his tenure in Congress, Palmer established the conservative Alabama Policy Institute think tank and served as its president for a remarkable 24 years.