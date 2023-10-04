Rep. Davidson: Jim Jordan has ‘great shot’ at becoming speaker

(NewsNation) — As Republicans try to unite around a new leader, Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, thinks Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has a “great shot” at becoming the next House speaker.

“I think Jim has got a great shot. I think he’s a super-talented guy. I’ve said all along that, you know, I think whomever can cast a vision that unites the party is going to emerge as the next speaker of the House. And I think Jim can certainly do that. Steve Scalise is resonating. Right now, no one has earned the job,” Davidson said during an interview on “NewsNation Now.”

Davidson’s comments come after the House ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his position as speaker. Lawmakers convened briefly Wednesday and then went into recess. With North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry as the caretaker speaker pro tempore, Davidson thinks the decision to take a break may ease tensions.

“I do think it was the right call by Patrick McHenry to say, ‘Maybe we should vent separately, instead of having a giant vent session when people are angry and frustrated.’ A lot of times they say things that are hard to take back, and I think it was healthy to kind of give a little bit of time and space,” Davidson said.

Despite going on recess, Davidson insists members of Congress are still hard at work.

“We don’t stop meeting with one another or talking on the phone with one another, so the work is underway,” Davidson said. “It’s just not all in one big room with everybody in the room at the same time. I think that’s part of the skill of putting the network together to earn the job too.”

As far as McCarthy’s removal goes, Davidson wishes there had been a different outcome.

“I nominated Kevin in January. I voted to keep Kevin, not to vacate,” Davidson said, later adding, “I tried to broker a compromise between Kevin and Matt (Gaetz) on Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get them together.”

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is in line for the speakership, but he has been challenged by Rep. Jordan. Other representatives are also expected to toss their hats in the ring. Ultimately, Davidson believes it should come down to the person who can bring Republican lawmakers together.

“What is the vision that unites the conference? The idea that any one person can be trusted by everyone – That’s just not where we’re at right now. And I wish we were, but I think the question is: Can we unite behind one vision for how we should move forward together?” Davidson said. “I think both men (Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise) are capable of doing that.”

The House is expected to try to elect a speaker as soon as next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.