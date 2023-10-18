House speaker vote set Wednesday after Jordan loses first ballot

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will make a second attempt at the House speakership, having fallen short by 17 votes in the initial round.

It comes as discussions are intensifying regarding the potential option of granting acting House Speaker Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. the authority to manage legislative affairs and conduct floor votes.

Round two of the House speaker vote is expected to take place at 11 a.m. ET. Wednesday. Jordan is expected to continue his efforts, reaching out to colleagues to garner further support.

“We’re going to keep going. I’ve had great conversations, great discussions with our colleagues. Frankly, no one in our conference wants to see any type of coalition government with Democrats. So we’re going to keep working and we’re going to get to the votes,” Jones said.

On Tuesday, Jones received 200 votes in his first ballot, but 217 is needed for him to be elected. He still faces a challenge, as 20 Republican lawmakers voted against him.

The rescheduling of the second vote may signify that there’s a heated debate behind the scenes.

While most Republicans were trying to elect Jordan, a number of GOP members held out, as some say the ally of former President Donald Trump is too extreme. The Ohio representative was more than 50 votes short of clinching the speaker title during an internal party vote last Friday.

Some Republican lawmakers are still upset about the removal of former Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, while others expressed frustration with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise having to withdraw due to his inability to secure enough votes or the speakership on the floor despite winning a closed-door party vote.

NewsNation has confirmed, based on information from two Democratic sources, that if Jordan fails to garner enough support promptly, there are ongoing discussions between the two parties about potential agreement.

This agreement would grant acting Speaker Patrick McHenry the authority to conduct floor votes on matters such as Israeli aid and government spending.

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia, highlighted this development in a video she posted on X Tuesday night.

“I believe that Congress must get back to work but I will not put the defense budget in jeopardy especially at a time like this when we’ve set off two carrier battle groups to sit off the coast of Israel and in harms way. That’s why I support extending the authority of pro tem Patrick McHenry as we work to overcome the chaos caused by the minority of the majority,” Kiggans said.

Kiggans noted her concerns about potential cuts to the defense budget by Jordan, which could lead to a government shutdown.