House to vote on debt deal amid opposition from both sides

WASHINGTON The House is scheduled to vote on a contentious debt ceiling deal struck between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday.

It comes as days are left before the country is unable to pay its bills, and some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are voicing their opposition.

More than 30 House Republicans have said they’ll vote against the bill on Wednesday.

For the first time, a Republican lawmaker publically supported removing McCarthy from his post. During a House Freedom Caucus press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Dan Bishop raised his hand to signify that he’d vote for a motion to oust McCarthy over the debt ceiling bill he struck with Biden.

Far-right conservatives, like Bishop, have criticized the bill for not doing more to cut spending and complained other provisions touted by Republican leadership had loopholes.

The bill narrowly passed a vote of the House Rules Committee Tuesday night, with Reps. Ralph Norman and Chip Roy voting against it. Those GOP hardliners said this deal normalizes high spending and doesn’t do enough to cut spending.

Instead, it suspends the debt limit for two years.

Norman told NewsNation Wednesday morning that he doesn’t believe Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s June 5 drop-dead deadline for the U.S. to run out of money to pay its bills and believes Congress could have scrapped this bill and started over.

“There’s a reason that you will have over 100 Democrats vote for this bill tonight. I opposed it in the Rules Committee,” Norman said. “If we would have had one more vote, we could have killed it there and sent them back to the negotiating table.”

Meanwhile, there’s real furor from Democrats over this deal, too.

The White House is huddling with House Democrats, trying to get them on board, as they’ve expressed concern with provisions like expanded work requirements for some, excluding veterans.

McCarthy, though, is projecting confidence as House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said McCarthy better stand by his promise to deliver votes on this.

“You sit back and listen to a lot of economists they’ll say this is the strongest debt [deal] we’ve ever had,” McCarthy said.

If the bill passes Wednesday, it will move on to the Senate.