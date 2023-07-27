How old is too old to serve in Congress?

(NewsNation) — In just 24 hours, two prominent senators suffered apparent health scares.

It’s calling into question whether they’re fit to serve in Congress.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., appeared confused during a Senate committee hearing Thursday, reading prepared remarks instead of saying “aye” during roll call. That incident came one day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was escorted away from the podium after appearing to freeze during a news conference.

At 90, Feinstein is the oldest sitting U.S. senator. She has been facing questions about her health for some time. Earlier this year, some members of her party called on the senator to step down after her nearly three-month absence recovering from shingles.

Dr. Imran Ali, a Yale New Haven health physician, believes that certain positions should require a routine checkup. But the topic of a “maximum age” generates heated debate.

“There’s a sense of ageism,” Ali said during an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “Patients tell me they feel like they’re subjected to being judged just by their age. But it does make sense in certain cases where the job may be affected by their cognitive abilities.

Aging is not just a concern on Capitol Hill. If either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election, they will be the oldest U.S. president in history.

According to recent poll, 37% of Democratic and independent voters are less likely to vote for Biden because of his age.