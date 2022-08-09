How will voters react to FBI’s search of Trump’s home?

(NewsNation) — Following the news of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home being searched by the FBI as part of a Justice Department investigation, speculation over how voters will interpret that politically began to swirl.

Bob Cusak, editor-in-chief of The Hill, said it may not end up making much of a difference.

“I think those voters were coming out anyway because they’re hungry,” he said. “They don’t have the House. They don’t have the Senate. They don’t have the White House.”

Cusak said the issue is likely to galvanize some conservative voters but believes the enthusiasm to get to the polls is already there — regardless of an FBI search of Trump’s home.

But Cusak does believe there could be some “political danger” for Democrats regarding the investigation.

“We saw James Comey address the nation during the last few weeks of the presidential election in 2016. In retrospect, that didn’t go so well. So I don’t think they’re going to do that,” he said.