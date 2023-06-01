How a 2022 Supreme Court ruling may help Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A 2022 Supreme Court ruling on gun rights may become a top defense for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The ruling, which expands gun rights, was assailed by the president, who called it an “insult to common sense and the Constitution.” Now, however, that ruling may help the president’s son in a Justice Department investigation into his son’s purchase of a gun in 2018 — a time in which Hunter Biden said he was using crack cocaine.

It appears that Hunter Biden may have lied on his firearm permit by claiming he did not have a history of drug use. Now, his legal team is — according to some reports — looking at the Supreme Court’s ruling that gave Americans broad access to carry guns outside their homes.

In the ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas made the argument that gun owners who want to have concealed weapons shouldn’t have to jump through bureaucratic hurdles to do so. “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need to do it,” Thomas said.

Hunter Biden’s case is a little bit different, but the idea is in the same spirit.

If the Constitution does bar states from preventing people with a history of drug use from having guns, then Hunter Biden may be off the hook — at least in this part of the investigation.