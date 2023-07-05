Former GOP congressman working with Hunter Biden legal team

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NewsNation) — A former Republican congressman is now working with Hunter Biden’s legal team as a House panel begins to investigate Biden’s business dealings.

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who also served as an adviser for the House Jan. 6 investigative committee, told CBS News his work with Biden is focused on assessing data issues.

Biden is under scrutiny from a Republican-led House committee investigating his family’s business dealings. In particular, the committee is probing Biden’s tenure as a member on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma, as well as whether he leveraged his father’s position as vice president.

“Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable,” Riggleman said Wednesday on Twitter.

Much of Republicans’ claims center around data from a laptop that purportedly contained images of Biden, as well as text messages and emails. The story of the laptop was first reported by The New York Post in October 2020, weeks ahead of the general election.

According to CBS News, Riggleman has spent months conducting forensic analysis to determine if any of the data on the laptop has been distorted or fabricated.

Hunter Biden is also the subject of a criminal case, wherein he plans to plead guilty to violations of tax and gun laws. The plea deal calls for no jail time.

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said the DOJ charges and plea deal reveal a “two-tiered system of justice.” Comer is leading the congressional investigation into the Biden family.