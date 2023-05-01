Hunter Biden appears in Arkansas court for paternity hearing

(NewsNation) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, appeared in an Arkansas court Monday for a hearing in a paternity case.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden’s child, was also present at the hearing where Biden’s lawyers requested his child support payments be lowered, NewsNation affiliate KARK-TV reported.

Both sides argued about Biden’s finances, including his income, tax returns, and vacations.

“It just wasn’t answered. It wasn’t fully answered,” Roberts’ attorney said. “The judge has sealed that information and I’m not going to discuss it outside of the court room but what you got from today was that there were unanswered questions.”

A judge ordered Biden to sit for a deposition to answer more questions his finances, including investments and art sales.

The trial date is set for July 24 in Batesville.

NewsNation affiliate KARK-TV contributed to this report.