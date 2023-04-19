Reports: IRS agent claims Hunter Biden probe being mishandled

Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(NewsNation) — A whistleblower at the Internal Revenue Service says he has information that shows a tax investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden is being mishandled, according to a letter sent by his attorney to Congress.

The unnamed agent’s lawyer sent the letter to Congress on Wednesday claiming he has evidence that there has been a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case,” as first reported by the Wall Street Journal and CBS News.

The agent also says he has information that contradicts testimony given by a “senior political appointee.” He is is requesting whistleblower protections from Congress.

Hunter Biden is under investigation by federal prosecutors over alleged tax crimes. The matter is currently in the hands of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.

Attorney Mark Lytle, who is representing the agent, told CBS News his client is “ready to be questioned” about what he knows. Lytle spoke to CBS News in an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS Evening News.”

The 2018 federal tax investigation into Biden intensified last year as prosecutors began to dig into his financial dealings abroad and expanded their focus to include potential violations of foreign lobbying and money-laundering rules. His business dealings in Ukraine were at the center of the controversy that led to former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

From 2014 to 2019, Biden served on the board of Ukraine-based Burisma and was paid about $50,000 a month. This prompted Trump to urge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open an investigation into Biden’s father, who was Trump’s electoral opponent at that time. Biden’s involvement with Burisma also sparked concerns about a potential conflict of interest, given that his father was deeply involved in U.S. foreign policy with Ukraine when he was vice president in President Barrack Obama’s administration.

The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden is being headed by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland testified to Congress earlier this year that Weiss had broad independence in his investigation.

“He has been advised he is not to be denied anything he needs,” Garland said at Senate hearing in March. “I have not heard anything from that office to suggest that they are not able to do everything the U.S. Attorney wants to do.”

Congressional Republicans are also investigating Hunter and the broader Biden family’s business dealings.

NewsNation reporter Katie Smith contributed to this report.