Hunter Biden team accuses MTG of defamatory statements

FILE – Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

(NewsNation) — Right as President Joe Biden is expected to announce his reelection bid for 2024, Hunter Biden’s legal team is again on the offense, getting more aggressive and going after those who are attacking the president’s son.

Hunter Biden’s legal team is firing off more letters — among them, one to the Treasury Inspector General, questioning how a former Trump White House official, Garrett Ziegler, obtained and published bank records and suspicious activity reports allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden online.

One letter, to the Office of Congressional Ethics concerning Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, accuses her of violating numerous House rules because of her “continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements … and promotion of conspiracy theories against Hunter Biden.”

In a tweet, Greene responded, saying Hunter Biden can come talk to the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating his and other members of the Biden family’s business dealings, specifically suspicious activity reports. Greene is a member of the Oversight Committee.

Its chairman, Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky), teased on Sunday shows that more Biden family members will be looked into under the purview of their investigation.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Hunter Biden for tax fraud, but so far, no charges have been brought.

Back in February, Hunter Biden’s legal team ramped up and got more aggressive, sending litigation hold letters to more than a dozen conservative commentators who were putting out information from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The White House is not commenting, saying Hunter Biden is a private citizen.