Hunter Biden skips GOP closed-door deposition despite subpoena

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter did not testify at a closed-door deposition Wednesday, despite a congressional subpoena from House Republicans directing him to.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said they will now move to hold Biden in contempt of court.

Speaking in front of the Capitol Complex Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden once again said that he wants to testify publicly.

He added: “For six years I’ve been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Here’s my answer: I am here.”

Republicans have been, for months now, pursuing an impeachment inquiry as they seek to tie the president to his son’s business dealings. While they have so far not revealed evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing, lawmakers insist their investigation shows “influence peddling,” particularly with overseas clients.

At the news conference, Hunter Biden again denied Republicans’ claims.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

MAGA Republicans, Hunter Biden said, have “impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family and my friends.”

“They ridiculed my struggle with addiction, they belittled my recovery and they’ve tried to dehumanize me all to embarrass and damage my father who has devoted his entire public life to service,” Hunter Biden said at a news conference.

Comer, R-Kentucky and Jordan, R-Ohio, say they want a private deposition as congressional hearings can go off the rails and become partisan exercises. In addition, they said at a public hearing, members of Congress only get five minutes each to ask questions.

Jordan, on Wednesday, said they were disappointed Hunter Biden didn’t show up to the deposition.

“Every single investigation I’ve been involved in, you bring people in for an interview behind closed doors where you can get those facts,” Jordan said.

Comer maintained that their investigation has been serious, credible and transparent “from day one.”

Separately, Hunter Biden faces unrelated tax crime charges in California, as well as ones in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.