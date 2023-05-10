Biden probes: Comer to release memo on business dealings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Oversight Committee chairman is expected to show his hand and release a memo on the business dealings of the Biden family after a months-long investigation.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to update the public on the investigation and to announce the committee’s next steps. Comer said Wednesday will be judgment day for the Biden family.

Sources familiar with this investigation told NewsNation that the lawmakers will focus on wire transfers made from countries like Romania and China to at least 10 members of the Biden family.

The smoking gun, according to the GOP, is “thousands of pages” of recently obtained financial records that include more than 150 suspicious activity reports connected to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden, as well as a growing number of associates.

Comer believes the records could potentially show an effort by the president and his family to trade off his name.

All this revolves around allegations of a pay-to-play scheme dating back to when President Joe Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

According to Comer, evidence allegedly points to the Biden family accepting money in exchange for favorable foreign policy decisions.

Republicans plan to share additional information, including bank records and copies of transactions of wired money acquired through subpoenas that the GOP said backed up these claims.

“He lied about his knowledge of his family’s shady business dealings. He lied about his involvement in his family’s shady business dealings,” Comer said during an interview earlier this week. “He lies when he says his son has done nothing wrong, so it will be judgment day for the White House.”

The White House has continuously dismissed the investigation as “yet another political stunt.”

NewsNation received a memo from the White House early Wednesday morning, calling the claims against Biden baseless and absurd.

“Oddly, he [Comer] has been promising — then failing to deliver — this press conference for weeks, raising questions about his shoot-first, figure-it-out-later approach to what is clearly an evidence-free, politically-motivated ‘investigation,'” the memo said.

White House spokesperson Ian Sams made fun of Comer’s allegations online, tweeting a meme of a character from the television comedy, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” where one of the main characters goes crazy trying to solve an investigation. Sams also accused Comer of peddling unfounded conspiracies.

Republicans may also acknowledge the whistleblower who accused the FBI and DOJ of having a document describing the alleged pay-to-play criminal scheme. The GOP set Wednesday as the deadline for the FBI to hand over that alleged document.

It remains unknown what specific crimes the Biden family will be accused of committing, but Biden maintains he and his family have done nothing wrong.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET in Washington, D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.