Comer: Docs show Biden received payments from Hunter’s business

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Republicans are saying they have new documents showing President Joe Biden benefited from his son Hunter’s business.

This comes as House GOP leadership moves forward on formally authorizing an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Rep. James Comer announced he has newly subpoenaed records that show monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s business to Joe Biden.

“Chinese and other foreign entities funneled millions of dollars into Hunter’s OWASCO PC, and some of this money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account,” Comer said Tuesday. “These direct monthly payments to Joe Biden are a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family’s shady business schemes.”

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, pushed back on this. Joe Biden, Lowell said, had helped his son finance a truck when Hunter Biden was struggling financially due to his addiction. The payments from Comer’s documents, Lowell said, are Hunter Biden paying his father back.

“There Chairman Comer goes again — reheating what is old as new to try to revive his sham of an investigation,” Lowell said in a statement.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio told NewsNation party leadership is aiming for a vote on an official impeachment inquiry this week.

The House Judiciary Committee, for which Jordan is chairman, put out a report Tuesday saying the Justice Department has not fully complied with requests for “relevant” documents and “impeded” the committee’s investigation by preventing senior litigation counsel Mark Daly and trial attorney Jack Morgan from testifying despite subpoenas.

“These documents and this testimony are necessary for the Committees to complete our inquiry,” the report said.

However, the White House has said it has fulfilled its obligations and every request sent to it.

When asked Tuesday morning about the timing of the inquiry, South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican, said the documents show this is no longer a “he-said, she-said” situation.

“It’s pretty serious stuff,” Norman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.