Congress reacts to Hunter Biden indictment

(NewsNation) — Republicans say the indictment against Hunter Biden is “a start,” but some hope to see more charges down the road.

The president’s adult son was indicted Thursday on three federal gun charges after an anticipated plea deal fell apart.

The three-count indictment says Hunter Biden lied on a form required to purchase a firearm when he bought a Colt Cobra Special at a Wilmington, Delaware, gun shop.

He’s charged with two counts of making false statements by checking a box falsely saying he was not a user of or addicted to drugs and a third count for possessing the gun as a drug user.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the U.S. Department of Justice had “mountains of evidence” that Americans expected to be used to “apply the law equally.”

“Today’s charges are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy,” Comer posted to social media.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., also took to social media, seemingly poking at Republicans.

“Let me get this straight: Hunter Biden has been indicted by Donald Trump’s prosecutor,” Swalwell wrote. “Nothing Republicans have alleged has been charged, and the only charge is for a crime that Republicans don’t believe should exist.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.