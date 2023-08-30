Conservative law firm files suit against NARA in Biden probe

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A conservative nonprofit Georgia law firm has filed a lawsuit against the National Archives as it tries to obtain thousands of emails and other records under which then-Vice President Joe Biden allegedly used fake names.

The Southeastern Legal Foundation believes the emails and records could expose a link with Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

With Republicans on the House Oversight Committee aggressively pursuing an investigation into Biden’s decision-making and his family’s overseas business dealings, the Southeastern Legal Foundation called Wednesday on the National Archives to hand over more than 5,000 emails and records the firm says the agency revealed existed after it filed a Freedom of Information Act request last year.

According to the foundation, the National Archives found over 5,100 emails, 25 e-files and 200 pages of potentially responsive records linked to three different email accounts containing fake names allegedly used by then-Vice President Biden.

The names in question include “Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware and JRB Ware.”

The law firm believes the records could show a link back to Hunter’s business dealings.

In a statement, the foundation wrote, “The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them.”

The lawsuit comes as House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., recently called on the National Archives to release unredacted communications and documents related to Ukraine and energy company Burisma sent and received by Biden and his son.

“When this investigation is over, I’m sure we’ll have criminal referrals,” Comer said.

In a recent interview, Comer said the committee regularly uncovers new information, more pseudonyms, more communication between Biden and his family, more shell companies and more wire transfers.

“This is getting worse by the day,” Comer said.

Biden has continued to defend his son, and on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson wrote on social media, “Just when you think House GOP shenanigans can’t get dumber they start fussing about email ‘pseudonyms.’ Newsflash: government leaders for decades have used aliases to avoid spam & hacking.”

The president’s team insisted Biden did nothing wrong.

“They keep turning up documents and witnesses showing that the president wasn’t involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong. There’s been zero evidence showing otherwise,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

A White House spokesman also included a picture of a Time magazine article from 2018 about former President George H.W. Bush using a fake name while corresponding with a boy in the Philippines years ago.

NewsNation contacted the National Archives for comment but has yet to hear back.