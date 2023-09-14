Gangitano: Gun issue complicates president’s response to indictment

(NewsNation) — As prosecutors in Delaware brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden, the White House has chosen to tread cautiously in its response.

While some may expect President Joe Biden to address the issue during his speeches or press briefings, the White House has largely maintained a policy of not delving into Hunter Biden’s legal matters. And White House correspondent for The Hill, Alex Gangitano, thinks that’s likely to continue.

“We’re not really expecting to hear much from him,” Ganjatonto said.

In June, when the plea deal initially emerged, the president offered a brief comment on the situation, stating, “I love my son, and I’m proud of my son.”

“That’s really the extent of what we will keep hearing from them,” Gangitano continued.

Gangitano said the Biden family has a reputation for being close-knit and protective of one another, and they are not eager to discuss the matter in the public eye.

Furthermore, Gangitano said the White House has been careful to distance itself from the Department of Justice and the special prosecutor handling Hunter Biden’s case

“The White House wants to distance themselves from the Department of Justice, from the special prosecutor, because they don’t want this to look like some sort of, you know, conspiracy, that they’re siding with the Justice Department on this,” she said.

Gangitano said the gun-related charges add a complicating factor to the situation. Biden has positioned himself as an advocate for stricter gun control measures, and the charges against his son run counter to his agenda.

“These are things I think he’ll have to speak to,” she said.