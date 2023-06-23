Garland denies claims DOJ slowed down Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, right, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland denied allegations from two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers alleging the Justice Department interfered with House Republicans’ investigation into Hunter Biden.

These allegations came out after the House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted to publicly disclose congressional testimony from the two former IRS agents, who worked on the federal investigation into President Joe Biden’s son’s taxes and foreign business dealings.

Greg Shapley and an unidentified IRS agent testified that there was a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions months before elections.

But the Justice Department says the lead prosecutor in the case, U.S. Delaware Attorney David Weiss, had had full authority to file charges, which he also argued himself in a letter to Congress earlier this month.

Garland reiterated this sentiment at a news conference Friday, saying that Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was permitted to continue his investigation and make the decision to prosecute the case “any way in which he wanted to, and in any district in which he wanted to.”

“I don’t know how it’d be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution, given that he has this authority,” Garland said.

News of the former IRS agents’ testimony comes two days after Hunter Biden announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with the Justice Department. The agreement made public Tuesday will avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as the younger Biden adheres to conditions agreed to in court.

This means Hunter Biden will likely not face jail time — a move Republicans have criticized as a “sweetheart deal.”

A Delaware judge still has to approve the agreement.