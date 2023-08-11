Graham disapproves of Weiss as Hunter Biden special counsel

(NewsNation) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Republicans want a “fresh set of eyes” on the investigation surrounding Hunter Biden, comparing the decision to appoint Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to “pouring gasoline on a political fire.”

Graham, R-South Carolina, joined NewsNation Friday, where he alleged Weiss’ new title is an attempt to “stop a congressional investigation.”

The United States Department of Justice announced the appointment of Weiss as special counsel Friday. Weiss had been leading the probe into Hunter Biden’s financial and business dealings. He’ll continue to serve as U.S. Attorney, but as special counsel, Weiss won’t be under the daily supervision of any justice department officials, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Graham said he would rather see someone outside “the system” handle the investigation.

“The only way you’ll ever get the public to believe Hunter Biden was treated fairly and not specially is to have somebody new do the case,” Graham said Friday.

As special counsel, Weiss still be required to follow the department’s regulations, procedures and policies, Garland said.