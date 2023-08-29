House Republicans to ramp up Biden probes after Labor Day

(NewsNation) — House Republicans are planning to escalate their probes into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter when Congress returns to the nation’s capital after Labor Day.

The push is accompanied by a new Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the conservative Southeastern Legal Foundation. The foundation is seeking all emails sent by then-Vice President Joe Biden under three different pseudonyms. Those emails are currently possessed by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

“The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them,” the group’s General Counsel said.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who serves as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that some of those emails involved Hunter Biden.

The White House has shown little sympathy for these inquiries.

“Newsflash: government leaders for decades have used aliases to avoid spam and hacking,” White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams wrote on X, formerly known at Twitter.