Hunter Biden agrees to deposition with new subpoena, attorney says

FILE – Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests at the White House on April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Hunter Biden has agreed to sit for a deposition if the House Oversight Committee agrees to issue him a “new, proper subpoena,” according to a letter from the president’s son obtained by NewsNation.

The development follows the House Oversight Committee’s move on Wednesday to advance a contempt of Congress charge against Biden to a full House vote. It’s unclear when that vote will happen. The action sets up a House vote on recommending criminal charges against a member of President Joe Biden’s family as the GOP moves into the final stages of an impeachment inquiry into the president himself.

“You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” the letter read in part.

Hunter Biden surprised the Oversight Committee by making a last-minute appearance at the hearing. Republicans on the dais called for him to be arrested and said he is not in a position to dictate how he speaks to the committee.

The president’s son pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal tax charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal that could have spared him the spectacle of a criminal trial during the 2024 campaign.

Hunter Biden has been accused of nine felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. The charges stem from what federal prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to skip out on paying the $1.4 million he owed to the IRS and instead use the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle that by his own admission included drugs and alcohol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.